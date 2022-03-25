Week in Review: Another Water Allocation Reduction & Winegrape Considerations for the Future

The California Department of Water Resources has reduced allocations for the State Water Project to five percent. The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Final Grape Crush Report for 2021 demonstrated an increase of 9.2 percent from 2020. Increases in the cost of production are being highlighted in a series of reports from the American Farm Bureau Federation. U.S. agriculture exports to Mexico reached record highs in 2021 in several categories, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. CEO of California LGMA, Tim York said they developed several safety enhancements over the course of last year. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture every week.

