Week in Review: Another Farm Bill Hurdle & Walnut Expectations Fall from Initial Projection

Another delay for the farm bill, as the House must now spend time electing another Speaker after the ousting of Representative Kevin McCarthy of California. The 2023 walnut acreage and production forecasts were revised based on additional information related to acreage removal. Following the detection of multiple flies, portions of Sacramento, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties have been placed under quarantine. Crop insurance options for specialty crop and organic producers are being bolstered by recent actions from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the latest agricultural headlines in your inbox every week.

Related