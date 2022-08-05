Week in Review: Ag’s Disadvantage in Politics & Inflation Reduction Act Investments

The farming industry is at a bit of a disadvantage when it comes to political influence as it can be tough to match the spending power of other interests. The House Agriculture Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research held a hearing to get a closer look at USDA’s Hemp Production Program in preparation for the 2023 Farm Bill. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contains significant investments in energy and climate programs, and altogether includes approximately $40 billion that will support rural and agricultural communities. A petition has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to establish a Standard of Identity for olive oil. Get all of the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

