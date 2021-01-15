Week in Review: Ag Support in Newsom Budget, Deadline Nearing for Ag Order 4.0

The latest budget proposal from Governor Gavin Newsom contains significant investment in valuable agricultural programs. The recent Ag Order 4.0 hearings have raised a level of concern as the timeline for adoption quickly approaches. The latest COVID relief package includes some important assistance opportunities for livestock producers. More than $70 million has been allocated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to assist with pest prevention. A large group of agricultural organizations and water districts are calling for more federal support to address water infrastructure. The week’s major headlines can be sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related