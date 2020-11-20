Week in Review: Ag Struggles to Get Products Exported, CA Olive Industry in Turmoil

The agricultural industry is struggling to get products exported due to a shortage of shipping containers. The 2020 California table olive harvest is wrapping up with significantly lower numbers than average. President-elect Joe Biden is working to address important positions within the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Several agricultural industry groups are issuing their support for Representative Jim Costa to take over as Chair of the House Agriculture Committee. All of the top agricultural news can be found weekly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

