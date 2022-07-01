Week in Review: Ag Priorities in Sacramento & Assistance for Specialty Crop Producers

Partner with the Law Offices of Con, Soares, & Conway, Louie Brown provides insight on some of the ag priorities to pay attention to at the state capitol. Multiple court decisions have been issued over the past two weeks as part of the ongoing Roundup litigation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) intends to make up to $200 million in assistance available to specialty crop producers. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced a new bioproduct pilot program aimed at lowering carbon footprints and increasing the use of renewable agricultural materials. Agricultural industry groups are raising concerns about a proposed rule from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

