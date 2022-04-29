Week in Review: Ag Export Solutions Sought & NEPA Revision Concerns Farmers

State and national agricultural groups are seeking government support in helping to facilitate solutions to ongoing export challenges. Several ag groups have raised concern about the Phase 1 NEPA revisions and the negative impact it will have on agriculture. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is inviting organizations to submit cooperative agreement proposals. Label directions serve as one of the most important points in keeping pollinators safe and healthy when making an application of crop protection materials. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

