Week in Review: AB 616 Vetoed and Grapes Can Thrive with Less Water

Several agricultural organizations have expressed support for Governor Gavin Newsom’s veto of AB 616. New winegrape research looking at irrigation levels has produced some positive results for growers in coastal areas of California. The latest figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that U.S. citrus production has declined from the 2019-20 season. Significant changes and the removal of funding for SB 559 made by the California Legislature have ended the path forward for the legislation. The California Department of Pesticide Regulation is incorporating input from a variety of interests in the development of the Pesticide Notification Network. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

