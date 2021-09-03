Week in Review: AB 616 Progress Causes Concern, High Expectations for Ag Exports

The California State Senate has approved AB 616, much to the dismay of several agricultural organizations. The recent trade forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates high expectations for agricultural exports. The California Clean Biomass Collaborative is looking into viable alternatives to agricultural burning. A recent event in Reedley brought industry members together to go over the need for skilled labor in the agricultural sector. The dire circumstances of the current water year underscore the imperative need for an updated approach to water management. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture every week.

