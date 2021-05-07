Week in Review: $3.4 Billion Drought Package Unveiled and Ag Exporters Demand Action

California Senators have unveiled a $3.4 billion drought relief package to address the hardships created by ongoing dry conditions. Ag exporters are pushing for decisive action to remedy the situation with shipping container challenges. A bipartisan group of Central Valley lawmakers and elected officials are calling for more drought action from Governor Gavin Newsom. Plans were announced to launch the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate, known as the AIM for Climate initiative during the recent Leaders Summit on Climate. With rice acreage down this year, it presents an opportunity for growers to address weed issues, particularly weedy rice. All of the top agricultural news can be found weekly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

