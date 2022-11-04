Week in Review: $119 Million in Incentives Accepted & Alternative Shipping Successes

An additional $118.8 million in FARMER funding has been accepted and appropriated by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. A joint venture among agricultural industry groups and transportation carriers is helping to overcome logistical challenges in the food supply chain. Approximately 50 industry members had the opportunity to share ideas and concerns with state and federal officials at a recent event hosted by the Monterey County Farm Bureau. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines every week.

Related