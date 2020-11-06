Webinar to Highlight Emerging Research on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Economic Research Service and Farm Foundation is hosting an online event focused on beginning farmers and ranchers. The Emerging Research on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Conference looks to inform industry members about the latest cutting-edge research on the issues most commonly encountered by beginning farmers. The online event is scheduled for November 9 and 10.

The agenda includes a wide variety of speakers with multiple representatives from USDA, as well as personnel from various educational institutions, and other industry professionals. USDA will open the conference with its vision for beginning farmers and ranchers. Other sessions will include information about credit, land access and other barriers to entry, innovation and alternative markets, along with a USDA panel discussion focused on resources for program agencies.

Listen to the radio report below.

