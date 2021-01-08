There is still an opportunity to learn more about the proposed revisions to the Rangeland Management Directives (RMD). Last month, the U.S. Forest Service released its proposed revisions to its RMD which govern grazing permits and allotment administration. It will be the first time in three decades that the RMD have been revised. The Forest Service will be accepting public comment on the proposed revisions through Tuesday, February 16.

Some of the updates include changes to the Allotment Management Handbook, the Grazing Permit Administration Handbook, and the Rangeland Management Manual. The Forest Service is also hosting an informational webinar on the proposed revisions using Microsoft Teams. The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12.

Listen to the radio report below.

Webinar on Proposed Revisions to Rangeland Management Directives January 12

