Webinar Explaining Details of AB 2188 Being Hosted Tomorrow

Recently signed legislation has made changes to how employers can conduct various types of drug testing. The Farm Employers Labor Service (FELS) is hosting a free webinar titled “How Do Ag Employers Deal with the Moving Target of Drug Testing?” beginning at 10 a.m. on November 8. FELS Chief Operating Officer, Bryan Little said the recently signed AB 2188 impacts actions available to employers when an employee tests positive for cannabis metabolites.

“Impaired employees pose a real hazard in workplaces with large, powerful, and dangerous machinery; and even with employees performing common, everyday tasks,” said Little. “Catherine Houlihan of FELS Group Legal Services Plan partner firm Barsamian & Moody will help us to make sense of it all so you can understand what you can do, and what you can’t do, in order to ensure that drug impairment doesn’t endanger the safety of your employees.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West