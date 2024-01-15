Weather’s Impact on Almond Pollination: Insights from BASF

Almond growers face significant challenges during the crucial pollination phase, where weather conditions make all the difference. BASF Tech Service Representative Jessica Samler underscores the essential role of bees in achieving a successful almond crop, explaining, “Bees are critical to getting a harvestable crop. Even self-pollinating varieties still need bees, but they just require about 50 percent less.” Describing honeybees as “fair-weather fliers,” Samler highlights how adverse weather, such as cold, wind, or rain, can hinder their pollination efforts, resulting in reduced yields.

Samler further delves into the impact of an extended bloom period on almond orchards, stating, “This past year, we saw a lot of impacts from the weather. We had this extended bloom period longer than normal. Those blossoms pollinated at different times, matured at different rates, causing variable crop phenology within the tree.” This variability led to challenges later in the season as almonds were not uniformly ready for harvesting.

While acknowledging the exploration of alternative pollination methods, Samler emphasizes the current dependence on bees and the challenges faced due to weather conditions. Acknowledging the industry’s commitment to conservation, Samler noted, “Farming is intrinsically linked to the natural world around us. Our growers are strong conservationists because we know that we need to preserve what we have.” Despite potential innovations on the horizon, Samler underscores the immediate reliance on weather and pollinators for successful almond production. As almond growers prepare to navigate the complexities of the bloom season, Samler highlights the delicate balance between weather patterns and successful crop yields.

Listen to the segment below.