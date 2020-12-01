Ways You May Be Able to Use Cinnamon in the Garden

Some ways to use cinnamon in the garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Cinnamon Spice

Image by Ulrike Leone from Pixabay

Cinnamon is commonly used for baking. But it also has benefits for the garden. It’s is an easy to find spice that you can pick up at just about any grocery store or convenience store. Although it’s not the cheapest spice, it’s not the most expensive – and when compared to many other garden treatments, like rooting hormones, it’s downright affordable.

The major benefit of using cinnamon in the garden is its accessibility. Cinnamon is effective at removing and preventing a large array of common garden pests, including ants. Find the entry point of the ants and then sprinkle a layer of cinnamon in the path. It won’t kill the ants but it will stop them from coming indoors. Cinnamon is also a great deterrent for mushrooms and it prevents rust. Cinnamon can also be used on houseplants to kill spider mites, whiteflies, and other common pests.

Advertisement

It can get rid of gnats, which aren’t necessarily harmful to plants but can be aggravating to you, as the indoor gardener.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.