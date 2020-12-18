Ways to Attract Insects and Songbirds to Your Garden

Some ways to attract songbirds to your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Part of the beauty of any landscape is the fascinating wildlife that lives in it. Wrens, cardinals, swallows, and more will fill your garden with their beautiful songs if you attract them with a few of their favorite native plants, and some water to splash around in. The best way to do that is by planting a diverse landscape.

When designing and planting beds and borders, think both horizontally and vertically and include a range of plants: Annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, and grasses. Also, figure out the songbirds favorite meals. For starters, try an assortment of seed- or nectar-producing plant species that are known to please songbird palates, including black-eyed Susan, coneflower, coreopsis, and salvia. Or fill bird feeders with sunflower seeds.

Include a Birdbath in your garden.

Remove non-native Plants in Favor of Nutritious Natives. The more natives you plant, the more insects you draw, and the more varieties of songbirds that will visit.

Include Trees and Shrubs in Your Wildlife Garden. Trees and shrubs provide shelter from storms and hiding places from predators. Plus, trees and shrubs supply a spot for birds to build a nest, which is helpful in attracting songbirds to the garden.

Feeders and birdhouses are easy ways to attract songbirds to the garden, but you must keep them in good shape.

Lastly, keep your feline friends indoors.

