Watermelon Supply Surges in California, Arizona

Overlapping Regional Harvests Boost Supply

Watermelon production in the U.S. is seeing a strong surge, particularly in Arizona and California, where output is well above average for this time of year. This increase is largely due to overlapping harvests from southern California and Arizona, alongside central California’s season ramping up on schedule. The timing has created a glut of supply in the marketplace.

Season Outlook: Extended in East, Shorter in West

Looking ahead, U.S. watermelon production is expected to remain steady through September, barring any major disruptions. In the eastern part of the country, the season may run slightly longer than usual, while the western regions may wrap up production a bit earlier than average.

Although nearly every U.S. state grows watermelons to some extent, key production areas for August include:

North Carolina

Missouri

Indiana and Illinois

Maryland and Delaware

Central Texas

Central California

High Supply Meets Tepid Demand

Despite the abundance of watermelons this summer, pricing has remained below average. This is due not only to the ample supply but also to a noticeable dip in consumer demand. Industry observers suggest that Americans may be tightening their belts due to uncertainty about economic conditions, leading to more cautious spending habits—even on summertime staples like watermelon.

