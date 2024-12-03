The U .S. watermelon category has experienced strong growth over the last year, with households across the country making an estimated $2.7 billion in fresh watermelon purchases.

According to a recent shopper segmentation study conducted by the National Watermelon Promotion Board, an increase in annual watermelon purchases was driven by higher household penetration. The shopper segmentation study, which examined shopper behaviors and purchase trends based on consumer panel data, showed that over 3 million new U .S. households purchased watermelon in 2024, boosting U .S. household penetration to 72 percent.

On average, shoppers made five watermelon purchase trips during the year, spending $5.83 per trip for an estimated annual household spend of $28.94.

Watermelon Demand High