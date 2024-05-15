Water Year 2023 Provides Benefits to State’s Groundwater Supplies

The California Department of Water Resources released the latest Semi-Annual Groundwater Conditions report showing a marked improvement after a strong water year in 2023. The data show that California achieved 4.1 million acre-feet of managed groundwater recharge, which is roughly the equivalent of the water storage capacity of Shasta Lake. The report also details an increase in groundwater storage of 8.7 million acre-feet.

It marks the first time since 2019 that there has been a reported increase in groundwater storage. A critical component of the increase in groundwater storage was the priority placed on groundwater recharge efforts. More than 1.2 million acre-feet of groundwater recharge was permitted by state agencies during the 2023 Water Year.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West