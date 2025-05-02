Water Supply Allocations Increase for Some Central Valley Farmers

Continuing to focus on maximizing California’s water supplies, the Bureau of Reclamation has announced another increase in water supply allocations for the Central Valley Project for South of Delta agricultural contractors, while all north of delta, Central Valley Project contractors are currently at 100% of their supplies south of delta, irrigation, water service and repayment contractors are being increased from 40 to 50% all other Central Valley Project contract allocations remain the same per the march 27 water supply update.

Initial Central Valley Project contract allocations were announced on February 25 today’s increase in allocations reinforces their commitment to achieving the objectives outlined in Executive Order 14181, which seeks to maximize water supplies within the Central Valley Water Project. According to acting California Great Basin regional director Adam Nichols, he says they are pleased that today’s optimization of available water supplies will continue to support California farmers and the communities they serve.

Water Allocations Increase for Some Central Valley Farmers