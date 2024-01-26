Water Strategy Outlined in California Water Commission Report

The California Water Commission has approved a white paper focusing on an overall water strategy to safeguard water supplies during future droughts. Approved on January 17, the document is a result of extensive public outreach and aligns with the directives of the Newsom Administration’s Water Resilience Portfolio Action 26.3. Recommendations in the white paper emphasize four crucial strategies for addressing water challenges moving forward. The document also underscores the importance of recognizing drought and flood as natural cycles and aligning state resources for a more proactive response.

Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot acknowledged the importance of these strategies, stating, “California has experienced two of the worst droughts in our state’s history in the last decade alone. While we’ve invested billions across the state to become more drought-resilient, there’s more we need to do to prepare for the next drought, whenever it comes.”

The document highlights the need for scaling up groundwater recharge during flood events, utilizing excess flows to build drought reserves. These types of actions were critical during the flood events that occurred in the previous water year. Methods highlighted in the white paper include outreach and incentive efforts, along with efficient permitting and supporting important infrastructure needs.

“Groundwater recharge to replenish our aquifers is a key water strategy for a hotter, drier future,” said California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross. “It provides important ecosystem benefits, protects drinking water wells, and supports climate-resilient agriculture for healthy food production and thriving rural communities.”

Secondly, the white paper outlines watershed-level planning as being crucial to reduce drought impacts on ecosystems. Improved access to climate disaster funding is also identified in the document as being imperative for local and regional community response during acute droughts. The fourth key strategy identified in the white paper is improving coordination, information, and communication in both drought and non-drought years.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West