Water and Disease Management During Almond Bloom: Insights from BASF

As almond orchards gear up for bloom, BASF Tech Service Representative Jessica Samler underscores the critical importance of proper irrigation and disease management during this crucial phase. Samler emphasizes, “Proper irrigation is very important throughout the season, but even more so during bloom.” She points out that blossoms create humid microclimates, making them susceptible to diseases even in dry springs. Whether dry or wet, Samler urges proactive treatment, highlighting that diseases can proliferate within the blossom microenvironment. Some of the most common bloom-time threats include anthracnose, monilinia, jacket rot, and leaf blight. These diseases attack the flowers, potentially reducing the yield as flowers develop into harvestable nuts.

Highlighting the significance of an integrated pest management (IPM) approach, Samler states, “An integrated approach gives you the strongest chance of success to control both pests and diseases.” She advocates for tools like Marivon, effective fungicides that mitigate stress, emphasizing the need to rotate FRAC groups to prevent resistance build-up. Samler advises against consecutive use of the same active ingredient or mode of action class, stressing the importance of diverse strategies. Chemical pest management approaches and cultural practices like winter sanitation are important components of an overall management strategy. “All of these things are critically important to making sure that we are being good stewards of the crop, but also that we’re maximizing the yield we can get at the end of the season,” said Samler.

In navigating almond bloom challenges, Samler’s insights provide a practical guide for growers to optimize water usage, combat diseases effectively, and adopt a holistic approach for sustained crop health. As almond orchards get closer to bloom, implementing these strategies can significantly contribute to a successful and productive harvest.

