Water Accounting Platform is Working Well in Kern County

A relatively new water budgeting platform appears to be working well for producers in Kern County. The Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District (District) has worked with multiple stakeholder partners to develop the Water Accounting Platform to help growers more accurately track water use. General Manager of the District, Eric Averett explained that producers in the area seem to be pleased with the functionality of the platform and what it provides.

“You can log in to your parcel and look and see how much water you’ve used per month. It updates on a real-time basis; real-time in the sense that I think we’re three weeks behind,” said Averett. “Then they use that platform to kind of inform the decisions that they’ll make with respect to, how much water am I going to have? Do I have enough for my next irrigation? Do I need to maybe buy more water? Or maybe I’m going to be in a surplus position, I might be able to sell water.”

