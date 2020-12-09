Water Accounting and Trading Platform Workshop Series Begins December 16

A series of workshops on California’s first open-source Water Accounting and Trading Platform is set to begin next week. The first in a series of scheduled workshops will take place on Wednesday, December 16. The workshop will help familiarize attendees with how the Water Accounting and Trading Platform works. Information will be presented on the various features of the platform and there will also be a discussion on customization opportunities.

The workshop is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Speakers include Christina Babbitt from Environmental Defense Fund, Eric Averett from Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District, and John Burns from Sitka Technology Group. Other workshops in the series are going to be scheduled early in 2021.

Listen to the radio report below.

