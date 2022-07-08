The warning signs are growing that Russia’s war on Ukraine will increase hunger and mass starvation this fall, especially in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.

Arizona Rep. David Schweikert’s fears in March that war in Ukraine would lead to increased hunger and starvation are now being confirmed by news reports and global food groups—warnings that started in March.

“One of the stories said, they expect a couple of million to die of starvation in sub-Saharan Africa. You know the violence, the things that come with that,” he said.

Fast-forward three months, and the UN, WTO, IMF, and World Bank are calling for “urgent action” by world leaders to increase crop production and help the poorest nations with food aid.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is at a G-20 summit of foreign ministers to discuss the looming emergency, after earlier G-7 talks President Biden attended.

“We had a long discussion in the G-7 about how we could increase and disseminate more quickly food, and in addition to that, we talked about urging all the European countries, and everyone else, to end trade limitations on sending food abroad,” he said.

And looking to the fall and proposed new fiscal year spending, House Ag Appropriations Chair Sanford Bishop.

“The bill continues our steadfast commitment to our country’s long commitment to humanitarian assistance, by including 1.8 billion dollars for Food For Peace grants and 265 million for the McGovern Dole Program. Both of these are historic highs,” he said.

Secretary Blinken, Reuters reported, plans to call on G-20 nations to press Russia to support UN efforts to reopen sea lanes it’s blocking, and to warn China not to back Moscow’s war effort.

The NAFB contributed this story.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s program here.

War in Ukraine Takes Increasing Toll in Food Inflation, Global Hunger

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.