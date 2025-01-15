California walnut growers have formed the Walnut Alliance of California to improve their marketing environment and profitability. Historically, walnut prices have been unsustainably low, and the alliance aims to address this by leveraging expected improvements in pricing, quality, reduced acreage, and emerging export markets.

The alliance will operate as a non-profit with voluntary membership, comprising growers, handlers, and related businesses, and will charge a fee based on the size of the member’s business.

Walnut Alliance of California Formed