With a new year about to start, it is important for agricultural employers to be aware of all the new regulations that will come into effect. Director of Government and Public Policy for the California Fresh Fruit Association, Adam Borchard explained some of the wage and overtime rules that employers will need to be mindful of heading into 2022.

Adam Borchard

“Effective January 1, 2022, for employers with 26 or more employees the minimum wage will be $15 an hour. The employers with 25 or fewer employees will have an additional year until January 1, 2023, to pay the $15,” Borchard noted. “Similarly, for the larger employers with 26 or more employees, effective January 1, 2022, the overtime threshold will be eight hours a day, or 40 hours a week. For smaller ag employers with 25 or fewer employees that rate will be 9.5 hours per day and 55 hours per week.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Wage and Overtime Changes to Be Mindful of Heading into 2022

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West