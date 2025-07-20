Wade Kirschenman on Grapes, Potatoes & Policy

Legacy and Innovation in Kern County Farming

A Family Legacy Rooted in California Soil

Kirschenman Enterprises has been farming in California since 1937. Now led by third-generation farmer Wade Kirschenman, the operation grows, packs, and ships a wide range of crops from their base in Kern County and beyond—including Arvin, Edison, Stockton, and Coachella.

Potatoes, Grapes & Grit: Kirschenman’s Story

Wade Kirschenman

Kirschenman Enterprises

“We’ve got probably 12 different crops that we’re growing right now,” said Wade. That includes red, white, and yellow potatoes, table grapes, watermelons, carrots, cannery tomatoes, peppers, peaches, and nectarines.

“There’s not much downtime, unfortunately—but it’s always fun.”

From Bakersfield to the World: A Global Produce Business

Kirschenman Enterprises is more than a farming operation—it’s a vertically integrated produce business. The company not only grows but also packs and ships its own potatoes, watermelons, and table grapes. They’ve established international markets across Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America.

“Grapes are our primary export crop,” Wade explained. “We ship to at least 15 different countries.”

However, not all markets are equally friendly. A current 25% Canadian tariff on watermelons has dampened sales to Western Canada. “It’s hurting us a little,” Wade admitted. “But we’re getting by.”

Water Access Still Defines Success in California

Like many California growers, Kirschenman is navigating a complex water landscape. Fortunately, their location in the Arvin-Edison Water District offers more reliability than many.

“We have pretty good deliveries of water. It’s expensive—but we have it,” Wade said. “The land that has water has a big advantage.”

Still, he acknowledged ongoing challenges. “More regulations are coming down the pike. The water thing is real challenging for everybody.”

Potatoes: A Year-Round Staple

While Idaho dominates russet potato production, Kirschenman’s focus is red, white, and yellow varieties—shipped nearly year-round from three regions. Harvests start in Coachella in March, shift to Bakersfield from May to July, and finish in Stockton by October. Another crop starts in December back in Bakersfield.

“Potatoes are really hard to ship,” Wade said. “They can look great one day and start bruising or rotting the next.”

Despite the challenges, their potatoes reach nearly every U.S. state and Canadian province. “These are high-end specialty potatoes. We’re proud of that.”

Strong Retail Partnerships and Marketing Savvy

Kirschenman Enterprises works closely with major grocery chains and retailers across North America. “It takes more than a good salesperson,” Wade noted. “You have to deliver the right product in the right package for the right customer.”

Their in-house marketing team ensures consistent branding and logistical execution.

“We try to be a good vendor—and a reliable one.”

A Promising Grape Harvest Underway

The table grape harvest was just getting underway at the time of the interview. So far, Wade is optimistic. “We’ve had pretty good weather,” he said. “The quality looks really good.”

Still, high temperatures and potential heat waves are a constant concern. “We don’t want to hit those 110s. A few days are okay—but consistent triple digits are tough.”

Freight Costs and Regulations Still Bite

Freight continues to challenge California producers, especially for perishable crops like potatoes and grapes.

“High diesel costs and California’s strict trucking regulations make everything more expensive,” Wade explained. “It’s hard to get trucks at a good price—but if people want grapes, they have to come here.”

Navigating Labor and Immigration Complexities

Labor availability has remained stable for now, though Wade recalled a scare in January when ICE activity caused some workers to stay home.

“We were lucky it happened during grape pruning,” he said. “If that had been harvest season, it would’ve been a different story.”

Wade supports stronger border enforcement but also hopes for a path forward for longtime workers.

“We need to find a working situation for people who’ve been here, working hard and raising families. If we deported all of them, the system would shut down.”

Family at the Heart of the Operation

Kirschenman Enterprises remains a family business. Wade works alongside his 87-year-old father and his son, who recently graduated from Auburn with an agriculture degree.

“It’s tough,” Wade admitted. “Farming takes love. It’s a labor of love. If you don’t like it, this isn’t the life for you.”

He’s hopeful that younger generations—including his own children—will keep the operation going despite the pressures of California regulations and red tape.

A Changing Industry and Hope for the Future

Wade recalled simpler times when harvests ended early and the family could take summer vacations. But today, year-round production keeps the team busy nearly nonstop.

“I hope the younger generation sticks with it. There’s nothing like seeing what you’ve grown go out to feed people. But it’s getting harder.”

On the watermelon front, the crop looks strong, but oversupply and tariffs are weighing on prices. “Hopefully demand picks up. Maybe fewer people are eating fruit because of diet trends—who knows?”

Closing Thoughts from a Bulldog Farmer

A Fresno State agriculture graduate and former Bulldog football player, Wade still makes time for games and remains deeply connected to the Central Valley community.

“I love high school sports and seeing what the young generation is doing,” he said. “It keeps me inspired.”

“We really want the farm to continue in the family—but it’s getting tougher and tougher.”

Support Family Farms Like Kirschenman Enterprises

California’s growers feed the nation and the world—despite water shortages, tariffs, and labor pressures. Follow AgNet West for more grower profiles and support your local farmers by asking for California-grown potatoes, table grapes, and watermelons at your nearest grocer.