An award for sustainability leadership. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Business Intelligence Group named Vytelle, a precision livestock company, as a Sustainability Leadership Award winner in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

The global cattle industry is facing what Vytelle calls the triple challenge. Farmers are facing a growing demand for protein driven by the upsurge of consumers demanding meat and milk be produced sustainably. This means farmers must improve and increase productivity, while also improving efficiency by producing with less. Vytelle has built the first integrated livestock technology platform to accelerate genetic progress in cattle. Farmers who use the platform to identify their most valuable and elite genetics will increase the reliability of their intended mating decisions and accelerate their genetic outcomes.

Vytelle Chief Executive Officer Kerryann Kocher says, “We’re honored to receive the Sustainability Leadership Award and continue our partnerships with progressive cattle farmers to deliver our mission.”

The NAFB contributed to this report.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Vytelle Awarded for Global Sustainability

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.