Voting is Underway for QIP Sunset Referendum

The voting is underway for United Dairy Families of California’s (UDFC) petition to amend and terminate the Quota Implementation Plan (QIP). The decision for the referendum was signed by Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross back in January. The voting period opened on March 4 and dairy producers will have until June 1 to submit their ballots.

California Market Milk Producers are considering a plan to sunset the QIP in five years. The plan will also equalize regional quota adjusters such that the quota premium in all counties equal $1.43/cwt. The referendum comes after a multi-year effort led by UDFC that incorporated dozens of industry meetings as well as community input. Ballots received by CDFA will remain sealed and will not be opened until ten days after the close of the voting period. CDFA will make a notification once all of the votes have been tabulated.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West