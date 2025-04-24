Voices of the Valley: The 411 on H-2A

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Curious to know how America’s farms fill the jobs that are essential for our food supply?

In this episode of Voices of the Valley, we dive into the H-2A program, a vital but often misunderstood part of our agricultural workforce, with Western Growers Senior Vice President and Legal Counsel, Jason Resnick.

Whether you’re new to the topic or looking to better understand the legal and operational ins and outs of the H-2A program, this conversation breaks it all down. Tune in to get some insight on how the program really works, what growers need to know and why it’s more important than ever.