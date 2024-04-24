Voices of the Valley: The Nuts and Bolts of Almonds with Stuart Woolf, President and CEO of Woolf Farming & Processing

Almonds have been cultivated for thousands of years, and as it turns out, California is the largest producer of almonds globally, accounting for more than 80% of the world’s almond production.

In this episode of Voices of the Valley, Stuart Woolf, President and CEO of Woolf Farming & Processing and Chair of the Western Growers Board of Directors, joins Western Growers Communications Managers Michelle Rivera and Kara Timmins to talk about the wonderful world of almonds!

