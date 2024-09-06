Voices of the Valley: Peeling Back the Farmer’s Curtain with Chelsea Ketelsen

Did you know that California produces more than 80% of the nation’s stone fruits? For those of you unfamiliar with the term, stone fruits are named after the large stone in their centers, or what we know as the seed or pit. These types of fruits include peaches, nectarines, plums, cherries and mangos. In this week’s episode, Western Growers’ Julia Nellis and Michelle Rivera talk to special guest Chelsea Ketelsen, Vice President of Marketing from HMC Farms.

Based out of Kingsburg, California, HMC Farms is a leading grower, packer and shipper of stone fruit and table grapes.

Tune in this week as we peel back the farmer’s curtain. We uncover surprising facts and stories about your favorite fruits, tracing their fascinating journey from farm to table—and explaining why your nectarine might taste a little different each week.

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.