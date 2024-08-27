Voices of the Valley: Olive Oil Unfiltered with Vincent Ricchiuti from Enzo Olive Oil Company

When you think of olive oil, you may think of places like Spain, Italy, and Greece. But did you know that California produces some of the finest olive oil?

In this week’s episode of Voices of the Valley, we pour over everything you wanted to know about olives and olive oil with Western Growers’ Michelle Rivera and Julia Nellis and special guest Vincent Ricchiuti from Enzo Olive Oil Company.

Based out of Central San Joaquin Valley, Enzo Olive Oil Company’s mill is home to the award-winning, 100 percent estate-grown organic extra virgin olive oil.

Join us as we uncover the difference between virgin and extra virgin olive oil, proper packaging and storage, and an olive’s journey from farm to table. You’ll also find out what things you should consider before purchasing olive oil at the store.

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.