Voices of the Valley: Megan Kavanaugh from Bio S.I. Talks About the Amazing World That Exists in the Soil

A farmland landscape may not make many people think of a place rich in scientific research and discovery, but it should!

In this episode of Voices of the Valley Megan Kavanaugh, VP of Science and Agronomy at Bio S.I., talks about the fascinating life that exists in the soil with Western Growers Jeana Cadby, Director of Climate and Sustainability, and Kara Timmins, Communications Manager.

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.