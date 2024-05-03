Voices of the Valley: Innovations in Cross-Border Health Care for Ag Workers

Cross-border health care is growing in popularity as Mexico increasingly provides innovative, technologically advanced medical services at a cost-savings for employers. In fact, close to a million Americans cross the border every year to receive medical care in Mexico.

In this episode of Voices of the Valley, Raquel Lugo, Senior Director of Client Services and Mexico Operations at Western Growers Assurance Trust, joins Michelle Rivera, Communications Manager, to talk about cross-border health care and the role it plays in providing accessible, convenient and high-quality medical services for those who grow and harvest our food.

