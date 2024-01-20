Voices of the Valley: Do You Really Know Where Your Food Comes From?

In this week’s episode of Voices of the Valley, we’re breaking through misconceptions in agriculture with Coachella Valley farmer Celeste Alonzo.

Alongside her family, Celeste grows bell peppers and corn at Junior Enterprises. She joins Julia Nellis, Social Media Manager at Western Growers, to answer questions WG received on social media about farming.

Join us to gain a deeper understanding about the day-to-day intricacies of operating a farm, farmworker safety standards and protection, automation, organic and conventional produce and more.

