Voices of the Valley: Connecting Community to Farms and Fields

In this episode, we talk to Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) and explore how the organization inspires a deeper connection to the agricultural industry by promoting a greater understanding of how food gets from farm to table.

SEEAG is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the

gap between farmers and the community by educating students and the public about the origins of their food. Through interactive programs, farm tours and hands-on activities, SEEAG connects participants with local agriculture, fostering an appreciation for the farmers who grow and harvest the fresh produce that nourishes us.

