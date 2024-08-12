Voices of the Valley: Cantaloupe 411 with Westside Produce’s Garrett Patricio

Did you know that California farmers produce nearly 75% of all cantaloupes grown in the US? That makes for a total of $300 million in nationwide market sales.

In this episode, we slice into everything you wanted to know about melons with Western Growers’ Michelle Rivera and Julia Nellis and special guest Garrett Patricio, President of Westside Produce and melon grower based in Firebaugh, California.

Learn about what goes on behind the scenes on the melon farm and the practices and strategies farmers are putting in place to ensure the safety of your cantaloupes as they go from farm to table.

You’ll also learn some pro tips on how to tell when a melon is ripe for picking. If you’re someone who knocks or taps on melons in the grocery store, we have a surprising revelation for you.

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.