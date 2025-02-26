Voices of the Valley: Agritourism – From Goat Yoga to Pumpkin Patches

In this episode we’re joined by Bailey Myers, the Director of Marketing at Owyhee Produce in Parma, Idaho, to talk about the extensive agritourism offerings she’s set up at her farm. She’s hopeful that her agritourism events – including on-farm AirBnB stays, tours, commodity festivals and farm-to-fork dinners – can help build consumer confidence in how food gets to their table. Much of the American population is now four or five generations removed from the farm, she says, and it’s imperative for growers to educate people in order to bridge that knowledge gap. “People trust farmers, but they don’t trust farming,” Bailey says, as she talks about her goal of giving people a “lightbulb moment” when they visit Owyhee.

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.