Voices of the Valley: A Look Ahead to Agriculture’s Biggest Challenges in 2024

Learn where your food really comes from. In the new season of the Voices of the Valley podcast, you’ll hear about the successes and challenges the agricultural industry experiences every day to get the best food to you and your family. We’ll explore everything from agriculture misinformation, women changing the industry, fieldworkers’ stories, scientific developments and, of course, technological innovations.

In the first episode of this season, catch up with Western Growers Dennis Donohue, Center for Innovation & Technology Director, and meet Jeana Cadby, Environment and Climate Director, as they discuss how agriculture is addressing its biggest challenges in both innovation and science.

The activity around supporting and strengthening specialty crop agriculture through Western Growers is bustling. Dennis and Jeana discuss how the organization and its team are actively addressing issues like automation solution, climate challenges, food safety developments, biological input innovation and more.

Join us as we explore this exciting industry.

