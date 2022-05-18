VofV: Verdant Robotics Pt. 2 – Turning Fieldworkers Into Data Workers

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Verdant Robotics Co-Founders CEO Gabe Sibley and COO Curtis Garner return to Voices of the Valley to continue their discussion on how they make sure their company focuses on creating agricultural solutions – instead of just showing off shiny robots. The duo envision a future where farmers and technologists work in tandem to turn fieldworkers into data workers, bridging the perpetual gap in the labor force by mechanization and teaching valuable skillsets to current employees. “The jobs that are on the farm are going to change,” Curtis says. “There’s going to be new jobs created to create new value on the farm.”