VofV: Verdant Robotics and the Secret to Making Farmers Superhuman, Pt. 1

Verdant Robotics Co-Founders CEO Gabe Sibley and COO Curtis Garner join Voices of the Valley to discuss the power that digitized precision farming gives to the industry. Verdant Robotics wasn’t “a solution looking for a problem,” Gabe says; instead, the multi-action robot that provides both data analytics and crop applications is the result of a six-month road trip that was spent talking to farmers and refining the technology that is now used on everything from carrots to onions to garlic. “It’s MBA business school 101,” he says in this first part of a two-part episode. “Do what the client or the customer wants.”