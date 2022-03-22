VofV: Using Social Media to Educate the Masses about Agriculture

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Haden Coleman, who recently wrote an award-winning essay on the power of technology in advancing agriculture, speaks about the importance of using social media for consumer education. Haden is a 17-year-old cattle farmer who has witnessed first-hand how technology has caused a chain reaction in the efficiency of farming and ranching. Over the years, he has become an advocate for using TikTok and Instagram to educate consumers about agriculture to garner more industry support. Listen as he shares tips on helping the public better understand where their food comes from.