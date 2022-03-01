VofV: To Advance Food Safety, Get Out of the Box

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Barbara Cassens has been a warrior in the fight to protect the health of the American people for the past forty years. In this episode, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration veteran shares several “out of the box” methods for advancing food safety, preventing outbreaks/contaminations and minimizing the exposure of risk to consumers. This includes ways to effectively use innovation and technology…because you can’t test your way toward a food safety solution!