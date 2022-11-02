VofV: The Produce Moms’ Lori Taylor on Educating Consumers About Food and Farming

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Lori Taylor, Founder and CEO of The Produce Moms, joins Voices of the Valley this week to talk about how she uses her multimedia platform to pull back the veil for the general public about the process of produce farming. “Our mission is to simple: To get more fruits and vegetables on every table,” she says. “We want fruits and vegetables to be the number one thing people think of when they write their grocery list.” Lori aims for TPM to have the same influence and longevity as brands run by Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey – and to use the immediacy and impact of digital communications for family-friendly ag education that goes beyond recipes. “One of the pillars of The Produce Moms is to help people know where their produce comes from,” Lori says. “If you’re buying a Simple Truth branded item from Kroger and it says Cincinnati, Ohio, [on the packaging] there is a huge amount of shoppers who think that tomato was actually grown in Cincinnati, Ohio.” Listen to this week’s episode and learn more about how Lori delivers her message as part of a thriving digital community.