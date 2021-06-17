VofV: Technical Cross-Pollination Helps Agtech Advancement

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Listen to episode 2 of 2 of the “On the Farm” episode with Neill Callis of Turlock Fruit Company and Walt Duflock of Western Growers. In this episode, Neill and Walt dive deeper into the topics of technical cross-pollination and a distributed collaboration model. They speak about the impact of general technology crossing into agriculture and share updates on how this trend is bringing new players into the agtech game. They also touch on factors driving change in agricultural cultural practices, such as global trends, and technology that is both available and economically viable.