VofV: Space AG and the Secret to Producing More Food with Less Effort

Fresh off being accepted into the elite THRIVE agtech accelerator and winning the Innovation Award at THRIVE Demo Day 2022, Space AG Co-Founder and CEO Guillermo de Vivanco joins Voices of the Valley to discuss the evolution of his company in the digital agriculture arena. Space AG is a software platform that increases efficiencies through digitization and data collection – but always by keeping an eye on the human impact. “Once we started thinking about not only providing a solution that increases your yield, but also providing a solution that helps your people on the farm be more productive and enjoy more of their work and get back home sooner because they don’t need to prepare reports at the end of the day … that’s when we really strengthened our value proposition,” he said.