VofV: Remembering Hank Giclas, Part One

This is the first episode in a special two-part Voices of the Valley that is dedicated to the memory of produce industry stalwart Hank Giclas, the former Senior Vice President of Science, Technology & Strategic Planning at Western Growers, who passed away in August. Western Growers President & CEO Dave Puglia, Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross, and Western Growers Assistant Vice President, Science, Sonia Salas share their memories of Hank and detail how his integrity and leadership impacted their professional development and personal growth. Join Voices of the Valley again next week as we continue to remember a friend and mentor to so many.